ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday is LGBTQ Pride night during the Red Wings game at Innovative Field.

The Red Wings will play with a Pride-themed logo and there will be fireworks presented by Ellenwood Electric after the game. The first 500 fans will get a Red Wings Pride night t-shirt presented by Zweigle’s.

The first pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. for the game against the Buffalo Bisons. You can get tickets here.