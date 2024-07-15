Pride Week begins in Rochester, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pride Week is underway in Rochester, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community with events across the city.

On Monday, local leaders will raise the Pride flag at the Monroe County Officer Building on West Main Street at 5 p.m. The ceremony will also include speeches, a proclamation, and the sashing of the Pride grand marshals. After that, there will be a block party at Rochester City Hall on Church Street. The free party includes a DJ, ice cream truck, and performances.

The 52nd annual Pride Picnic took place on Sunday at Genesee Valley Park, hosted by Rainbow Seniors ROC. The community celebrated with food, vendors, and live music. Beth Bloom, the board president of Rainbow Seniors ROC, said everyone is welcome at Pride events.

“It’s a week to come together to celebrate our connection, our diversity,” Beth Bloom said. “Whatever pride means to anybody, we want them to come and join us and celebrate pride with us.”