PrimeTime585 high school basketball camp starts Monday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — PrimeTime585 is hosting its 18th annual free high school basketball camp from Monday, June 26 through Thursday, June 29.

The camp is for 170 athletes who are selected from 67 schools throughout Section V to train, compete, and learn. There will also be life skills workshops hosted by guest speakers.

On Tuesday, representatives from Monroe County will visit the camp to discuss mental health and the dangers of fentanyl. Guest speakers include PrimeTime585 president and founder Karen Iglesia, County Executive Adam Bello, Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza, and County Manager of Addiction and Preventative Services Jason Teller. The presentation will be held at East High School from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The boys’ camp will be held at East High School and the girls’ camp will be at Jefferson High School, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.