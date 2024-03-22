Princess Kate reveals cancer diagnosis and that she’s begun chemotherapy

LONDON, ENGLAND – Princess Kate took to TV Friday to reveal she has cancer.

In a taped message released Friday, the princess spoke about surgery she underwent in January.

She said at the time, doctors did not believe she had cancer. While her surgery was successful, she said tests subsequently detected cancer.

The princess has begun chemotherapy. She did not disclose what type of cancer she has.

Her announcement comes months after King Charles announced he was being treated for cancer following treatment for an enlarged prostate.

The Royal asked for privacy for herself, Prince William, and their three young children as she recovers.