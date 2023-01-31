Principal of Batavia parochial school arrested for child sex abuse

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A school principal in Genesee County is facing felony charges after he was accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a child younger than 11-years-old.

Jason Clark is the principal of St. Paul Lutheran School in Batavia. According to the unsealed indictment, Clark is accused of engaging in two or more acts of sexual misconduct with the child victim sometime between labor day 2014 and mid-June 2015.

The indictment also accuses him of engaging in two or more acts of sexual conduct with a child under 11 between labor day 2015 and mid-June 2016.

He was a teacher at the the school at the time of the incidents.