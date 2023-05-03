Prior felon who led troopers on car chase pleads guilty to gun charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tyree D. Washington, 40, of Rochester, plead guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

On November 26, 2022, New York State Police tried to stop Washington for traffic violations, but he refused to stop. There was a chase over several city streets that ended when Washington crashed into the front porch of a house on South Plymouth Avenue in Rochester.

After Washington was taken into custody, police found two loaded guns in his car. Washington was convicted of a felony in October 2009, and is not allowed to have firearms.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 28.