Prison guard strike has officially ended, over 2,000 guards fired who continued to strike

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) announced Monday the prison guard strike has ended after 22 days.

DOCCS commissioner Daniel Martuscello confirmed Monday that 5,000 officers returned back to work, including over 1,200 Monday, stating they now have over 10,000 prison staff either working or ready to work.

Martuscello also said 2,000 guards have now been fired who continued to strike through Monday morning at 6:45a.m., when they were supposed to return back to work, stating there has been “numerous communications,” that outlined potential consequences with the illegal strike.

Although it wasn’t enough to reach the 85% threshold in the latest deal, Martuscello said there will be no discipline for those who returned to work before the deadline at 6:45a.m. Monday. He also said health insurance will be reinstated, guards will only have to work 13 hour shifts and the HALT ACT will remain suspended for 90 days.

“I want to talk directly to my employees,” Martuscello said. “I want you to know that I heard you. Your safety, your family, your work-life balance are important to me and I am committed to listen to your voices as we move forward.”

Martuscello said the National Guard will remain in the prisons’ for the time being to make sure the state meets the requirements they said they would ensure.