Prison guards at Groveland Correctional Facility face threats of job loss, penalties as they strike for better conditions

GROVELAND, N.Y. — Nearly two weeks into the unauthorized prison guard strike across New York State, tensions remain high as correction officers demand better working conditions.

News10NBC reports from outside Groveland Correctional Facility, where many officers continue to strike despite warnings from the state.

David Washburn, a retired correction officer, emphasized, “New York State and the Department of Corrections trained us to not be bullied.”

Walter Serediuk, another retired officer, shared his personal struggles, saying, “I lived out of a suitcase for five years, maintaining two households, one downstate, one upstate.” He added, “My grandfather passed away. So did my father. And, never got a chance to spend any time with him before they passed away, really.”

Governor Hochul is working with the union to address the striking officers’ issues like eliminating mandatory 24-hour overtime shifts and the temporary suspension of the HALT Act, which limits solitary confinement – which officers argue has made prisons more dangerous for both them, and other prisoners.

Striking workers received a text warning them to return to work by Sunday or face civil penalties, loss of health insurance, and even termination.

“This is the kind of stuff that we got to put up with,” Serediuk said. “They tell us, deal with it. What kind of attitude is that?”

Currently, the National Guard is acting as prison guards at Groveland.

Governor Hochul stated she is willing to keep the National Guard in prisons for as long as needed.

