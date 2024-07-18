Prison released mentally ill woman on cross-country bus ride against father’s warnings

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The father of a woman released from a federal prison in Texas who was put on a bus to Rochester says the prison knew there would be problems and should not have put her on the bus Anthony Rogers said.

Takesha Rogers was arrested for breaking into secured areas of the Rochester airport three times. When her prison sentence ended last Friday, the staff at Carswell Federal Prison in Fort Worth, Texas gave her $120 and put her on a bus for a 1,400-mile ride to Rochester.

Her family says she was found by police in Sulphur Springs, 70 miles outside Dallas, in the middle of a mental breakdown.

“She recently attempted to harm herself fatally,” Anthony Rogers said. “And I’m positive they knew this. And they simply put her on a bus anyway.”

There are six medical care facility prisons in the country. Only two are for women. The closest is Lexington, Kentucky. Rogers was sent to Carswell in Fort Worth.

In an email, the Bureau of Prisons said it does a release plan for inmates with mental illness 30 to 90 days before they’re released. That includes a plan of care after they leave prison.

Rogers says the prison called him about his daughter’s pending bus ride four days before she got out.

“If we put her on the bus that’s going to be too long, they already knew that. That’s exactly what they said to me,” Anthony Rogers said.

“I said I could come to you and if you put us both on a plane and bring me back. They said we could put her on a plane. You got to pay your own way,” he said. “I can’t afford that. I can’t afford that. And so in my heart and my mind, they already knew.”

Anthony Rogers says everyone is lucky that his daughter didn’t get hurt, killed, or killed herself. He is trying to reach her by phone at the hospital outside Dallas. He is working four hours away on the Gulf Coast. Her mother is in Rochester caring for four of her children.

The government sent Rogers to a Texas prison. News10NBC asked if they could have placed her at the Rochester Psychiatric Center instead.

The state told News10NBC that federal courts and the federal prison system do not send inmates to state-run facilities. The feds had two options and they sent Rogers to the one in Texas.

Takesha Rogers is now in a Texas state hospital as her father tries to get her back to Rochester.

