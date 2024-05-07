Pro-Palestinian encampments remain at the University of Rochester

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are continuing in many college campuses across the country including the University of Rochester.

Students are still camping out on the Eastman Quad. The protesters are demanding that UR severs academic ties with Israeli institutions.

“As much as there are some really pressing things happening right now, there is a much bigger system that these students are trying to fight against and fight for justice,” Travis Covitz said.

A UR spokesperson said last week that students had agreed to remove their encampment on the Eastman Quad by Monday ahead of finals. However, the encampments were still there on Monday.