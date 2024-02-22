Program offering resources to homeless people is coming to Rochester

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A state program to help chronically homeless New Yorkers get into stable housing is coming to Rochester.

The program, called Safe Operations Support (or SOS) started in New York City and is being expanded to multiple regions upstate, including Rochester and the Finger Lakes.

SOS teams help people living on the streets get support services and housing. Governor Kathy Hochul says the program has shown serious promise in the Big Apple.

“I’m really proud to announce that New York City’s, 14 of these teams have connected with more than 330 formerly chronically homeless people and have connected them with not just mental health services, but permanent housing. That’s 330 people who had been given up on, who were relegated to the streets and subways, who had no other options,” Hochul said.

SOS teams will be deployed to Rochester as well as the Capitol Region, the Southern Tier, The Hudson Valley, Erie and Westchester counties, and Long Island.