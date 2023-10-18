Progress made on project to renovate Hotel Cadillac

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some change is coming to Chestnut Street: It looks like work is underway at the old Hotel Cadillac.

The real estate company that owns it, CSD Housing, says a mason and structural engineer were on site Tuesday to continue a study on the building, and to update the project’s budget.

Last December News10NBC reported that the company had plans to renovate the Cadillac into 42 affordable housing units, and construction was set to begin during the summer.