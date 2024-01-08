‘Project Ride’ will help those with transportation issues get to work

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — “Project Ride” helps low-income community members gain the transportation resources they need to get or hold a job. The program offers a range of services, including financial assistance for vehicle repairs, maintenance, and help getting a driver’s license and insurance coverage.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said the project will be funded by a $1.4 million allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Beyond the Sanctuary, a program through the Department of Human Services.

Sign up for the program here.