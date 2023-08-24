Project T.I.P.S on Thursday includes backpack giveaway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The final Project T.I.P.S. (Trust, Information, Programs, and Services) of the summer is on Thursday afternoon. It runs from 3 to 5 p.m. at 405 Scio St. in Rochester.

Project T.I.P.S. aims to build trust between law enforcement and community members. The free event also includes a giveaway of more than 500 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Project T.I.P.S. is hosted by Camp Good Days. It will include a community-wide cookout, games, raffles, and tables with vendors.