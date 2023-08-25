Project TIPS event aimed at bridging gap between police, community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Camp Good Days today hosted another Project TIPS event on Scio Street, one of multiple events put on during the summer with the goal of rebuilding trust between the Rochester community and law enforcement.

The event began with community surveys on quality of life for people in the neighborhood, followed by a cookout.

Organizers spoke to News10NBC about the importance of bridging the gap between police and the community.

“Certainly there’s a lot of misunderstanding, a lot of mistrust on both sides. and some of that certainly is the truth. But you don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. There’s work to be done on both sides, and that’s what this is about,” James McCauley Jr. said.

The event tonight was the last Project TIPS event of the summer.