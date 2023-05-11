Project to revitalize Genesee River moving along swiftly

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One city project is now complete, and a second one is about to begin. It’s all part of the “ROC The Riverway” project. Thursday, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans hosted a ribbon cutting and groundbreaking ceremony that highlights the natural wonders of the Genesee River.

Evans and his guests from as far away as Rennes, Rochester’s sister city in France, officially opened the newly improved Brewery Line Trail. They also broke ground for the Pont des Rennes, and Browns Race Rehabilitation projects.

Evans says the work being done along the river improves the scenic connections to High Falls, and creates not only a more vibrant destination, but also provides a gateway to the Genesee River Trail. This also includes the planned High Falls State Park.

The completed Brewery Trail leads from the Genesee Brewhouse to a seating area that overlooks the river.

Evans says improvements for the Pont des Rennes at Browns Race will make the area more pedestrian and business friendly while also maintaining its historic integrity.

“Browns Race will better reflect its roots as a vital and industrial hub by better serving the people who work and visit this iconic location,” says Evans “The energy building throughout downtown is palpable and will only increase as we continue to” advancing our ROC The Riverway initiatives.”

Perinton resident Darlene Grey added, “I love to see the development. The growth of it. I’m a river person and it’s good to see the trail are being brought, and the idea that we have a park within the city.”

The City says the Brewery Line Trail project costs just over $1.8 million, while the Pont Des Rennes and Browns Race Rehabilitation comes in at over $18 million.