Proposed centralized arraignment court part aims to get officers back on the streets faster in Monroe County

Proposed Monroe County budget calls for centralized arraignments

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello revealed a $1.5 billion spending plan on Wednesday that includes proposed investments in public safety, including establishing a new centralized booking location in Monroe County.

The county believes the new booking location will get officers back out on the streets sooner. The plan is to establish a centralized arraignment court part, which will provide morning and evening arraignments.

Bello says this won’t only make it so officers aren’t waiting around for the court to open, but also WILL speed up the process making it more fair.

Here’s how it works now: When someone is arrested, they are taken to the police station to be booked and then wait for a judge to hold the arraignment.

What this proposal does is centralize the process. If approved, it would all be done in downtown Rochester at the Monroe County Jail. There will be two sessions each day — one in the morning and one at night — when the courts are typically closed.

“So you’ve got all these police departments in all these town and village courts including the city courts that are all operating independent of each other — which is really unnecessary because we have centralized booking facility right — the Monroe — we have our sheriff deputies county jail,” Bello said.

He added: “Police agencies, when they make that arrest and they are waiting for that arraignment — you are now taking officers off the street, and to me that doesn’t work. Why have all these various police agencies and tie up all those law enforcement officers when we have the infrastructure?”

The public safety spending plan also includes $280,000 in increased funding for four new probation officers. Once hired, they will help with the county’s program aimed at keeping young people previously involved in crime from re-offending.

