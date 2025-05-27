Proposed changes to SNAP spark concern among local food pantries and politicians

ROCHESTER, N.Y. –New Yorkers who rely on SNAP benefits are in panic mode over proposed changes to the program at the federal level.

President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” passed in the U.S. House of Representatives includes a $300 billion reduction in SNAP spending. SNAP is a federally funded program that gives money for groceries to more than 40 million people in low-income households.

“Those stamps came in handy and I had a good job, I had worked for the district but because I had a large family, it helped,” Doreen Young, a mother of six who relies on SNAP benefits tells News10NBC.

Currently, the federal government covers 100% of the food benefit costs of SNAP but if approved, the new bill will shift between 5-25% of the cost to states. The amount each state pays will depend on its error rate.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says that part of the bill is a non-starter, “the states don’t have enough money to kick in, New York State doesn’t and we’re a more wealthy state and the other states don’t,” he told News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke.

Another big change is to the work requirements. Right now, any non-disabled person between the ages of 18-54 must work or be looking for work at least 80 hours per month to continue receiving benefits beyond three months. The new bill extends that to people up to age 64 and those caring for children over 7. Previously, people with kids were exempt.

“We don’t want any waste or abuse and able-bodied people who can work should work, almost all of them are doing that right now, the cuts go far beyond that,” Schumer says, “the work requirements are designed to be an excuse to cut SNAP because when you’re looking for work, when you can’t drive your car, when your kids are sick they can take one day when your kids are sick and you stay home and cut you off,” he added.

While nothing is set in stone, there is concern these changes will mean fewer people qualify for SNAP, putting more pressure on the 250+ local food pantries. “Everyone who has SNAP benefits cut or Medicaid cut will be lining up for food pantries it is the easiest place to get support to help make ends meet,” says Julia Tedesco, President of Foodlink.

Here is a breakdown of the percentage of people receiving SNAP benefits in our local counties:

Monroe County: 14.6%

Orleans County: 13.6%

Wayne County: 9.3%

Livingston County: 9.3%

Ontario County: 8.3%

In a statement, a spokesperson for the USDA says, “The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is just that, supplemental. It was never intended to be a windfall for food companies and retailers, rather a temporary safety net for families and communities in need.”

The current secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins has previously said, “Today marks the start of a new era for SNAP — prioritizing work, career and technical education, and volunteering rather than idleness, excess spending and misapplication of the law.”

While the House has passed the “Big, Beautiful Bill”—the Senate is still debating. It’s likely during the reconciliation process there will be changes. A final version of the bill likely won’t be voted on until late June or early July.