Proposed Irish monument at Ontario Beach Park sparks debate among residents

Proposed Irish-American monument at Ontario Beach Park gets pushback

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ontario Beach Park is the potential future site of the proposed Irish monument, commemorating the legacy of Irish Americans in Rochester. But the proposed monument has come with some opponents.

“This is my fourth meeting about this that I have been to so far. I have only heard, and this was tonight, two people who are here for it. Other than that, everybody that has spoken has been against it in each of the three meetings,” Suzanne Phillips said.

Phillips has no issue with the memorial itself, but feels Ontario Beach Park isn’t the best location.

“Nothing against the Irish memorial. God, I love the Irish. But this is just not the right location for this type of thing. Somebody mentioned tonight, today, Durand Park. I mean, that’s a lovely spot over there. … They should have it some place other than down here where we have our one blank space, space of green grass where people driving by can look out and see the lake. And there’s nothing in the way to block their view of the lake,” Phillips said.

But Gayle Shalvoy, a member of the Colonel Patrick O’Rourke Society, the organization behind the monument proposal, feels the beach is an appropriate reminder of where her ancestors came from.

“We went and made an appointment and started talking with the county executive and the mayor, and they proposed some spots. They said, let us get back to you. And they showed us this is one of the proposed spots. And for us, it just really hit home. It’s on the water. It makes us think of the ships that the Irish came over and those ships that they came to America and were, they call them coffin ships. So it’s appropriate to be on the water,” Shalvoy said.

And Monroe County Legislator Yversha Roman — who represents the area of Charlotte where the monument would be built, and hosted this evening’s open forum — says this monument is important for all immigrants.

“I’m hosting the opportunity for individuals to learn more about the intent of the Aurora society, why they’re seeking to build an Irish monument in our community, and what they hope to do by creating a space for individuals in the community to reflect on not only the Irish community, but the plight of migrants in our community,” Roman said.

