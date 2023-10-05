Proposed pilot program would establish housing vouchers for Monroe County families in need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Housing advocates gathered in Rochester on Thursday for a press conference in support of a new housing stability pilot program aimed at helping Monroe County families most in need.

The pilot program — which would provide rental subsidies to cover the gap between the state’s public assistance shelter allowance and the federal-set fair market rent standard — would target approximately 125 public assistance households or the maximum number that available funding permits. It’s specifically for unhoused families or those at risk of homelessness.

According to the framework of the housing stability pilot, participating families must include one or more children under the age of 18 and must earn no more than 30 percent of the area median income, which is $35,000 for 2021. Those participants would be enrolled in this program for 12 months.

The legislative proposal that would create the pilot program says the cost of the program would not exceed $2 million, and that funding would come from unused Safety Net Assistance appropriations.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart says this program would serve as a bridge to affordable housing for families unable to afford the cost of living in the county.

“What the state provides has not changed since 2003. it’s $343 for a family of three for a two-bedroom apartment. Where are you going to find that in Monroe County? You can’t. This pilot would essentially fill the gap for a year — give people the chance to have permanent housing,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart also plans on submitting a resolution calling on Governor Hochul and state legislators to increase the shelter rent allowance provided by the state.

