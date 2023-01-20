Prosecution rests in Irondequoit murder trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Closing arguments are expected to start Monday in the case of a man accused of murdering and dismembering his girlfriend.

Seth Larson is accused of killing Lisa Shuler in spring of 2021. Her dismembered body was discovered by an officer outside the couple’s home on Culver Road. Other remains were found in Durand Lake.

Larson was later tracked to West Virginia.

He’s been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse.

It’s unknown whether Larson will testify.

The trial started nearly two weeks ago.