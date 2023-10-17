Prosecutors appeal for longer sentence for Proud Boys member of Rochester

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Justice Department is appealing for a longer prison sentence for Dominic Pezzola of Rochester and other Proud Boys members found guilty of their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riots.

Pezzola was caught on video breaking a window in the capitol building using a shield to allow people to enter. He was sentenced to 10 years after a jury found him guilty of several charges related to the riots, which is significantly shorter than the 20 years behind bars that prosecutors sought. Prosecutors made their court filings on Monday.

Pezzola was found not guilty of the most serious charge of seditious conspiracy. The Justice Department is also asking for longer sentences for the four Proud Boys members who were convicted of that charge: Enrique Tarrio, Joseph Biggs, Ethan Nordean, and Zachary Rehl.

Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, is serving the longest sentence at 22 years but prosecutors had sought for 33 years. Prosecutors say the Proud Boys were part of a plot to block Congress from ratifying the 2020 election and transferring presidential power to Joe Biden.