Prostate cancer: How to get screened and local reaction to Biden’s diagnosis

WASHINGTON — Doctors are reviewing treatment options for former President Joe Biden after the 82-year-old was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The cancer cells have spread to the bone but the cancer does appear to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for more effective treatment, his office announced.

When caught early, prostate cancer has high survival rates, but it’s the second-leading cause of cancer death in men. About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Here’s what to know about getting screened, what symptoms to look for, and local reaction to the former president’s diagnosis:

How to get screened and what symptoms to look for

Knowing the symptoms of prostate cancer and having regular prostate exams are the key to catching the disease early. Men ages 50 and older should get prostate exams regularly, according to the Wilmott Cancer Institute at the University of Rochester Medical Center. If you’re at high risk, you may need screening as early as age 45.

The most common screenings are testing for prostate-specific antigen in the blood or a digital rectal exam. If either of these results is abnormal, you’ll need further testing. You can read about getting screened here.

Men should also know what symptoms to look for. One big flag is blood in your urine or semen. Here are some other potential signs, according to Wilmott:

Urine flow is weak or interrupted

Frequent urination

Difficulty with urination

Inability to urinate

Pain or burning during urination

Recurrent pain in the back, hips, or pelvis

Difficulty having an erection

Men may be more likely to get prostate cancer if they have a family history. Black men are also more likely to get prostate cancer compared to White men.

Local and state reaction

Local and state leaders across both sides of the aisle are offering their thoughts and prayers for the former president. Patrick Reilly, chair of the Monroe County Republican Party, says he’s praying that Biden and his family can find peace in this difficult time:

The Monroe County Republican Party is saddened to hear of our former President's cancer diagnosis. We pray he and his family can find peace in this difficult time and wish him Godspeed on a full recovery. — Patrick Reilly (@PatrickReillyNY) May 19, 2025

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that Biden has served the nation with distinction and she’s praying for his health and for a speedy recovery.

President Biden has served our nation with distinction. During this difficult time, Bill and I are praying for his health and a speedy recovery. https://t.co/GBiEXC0jBD — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 18, 2025

Senator Chuck Schumer wrote: “I am praying for President Biden and the entire Biden family.”

I am praying for President Biden and the entire Biden family. https://t.co/xr5dLtqQ6W — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 18, 2025

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also sent her prayers, saying that Biden “served our nation with unparalleled determination and courage, and I have no doubt he will face this next battle with the same strength.”