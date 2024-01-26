Protest on Rochester’s East Avenue calls for permanent ceasefire in Gaza

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An anti-war protest took place Friday afternoon on East Avenue, near the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester and the office of Rep. Joe Morelle.

Around two dozen protesters waved Palestinian flags and held signs calling for a ceasefire between Israeli and Palestinian forces. Fake corpses and severed limbs surrounded the protesters, representing the civilian casualties of the war.

It’s been 111 days since the conflict began, with more than 25,000 Palestinians dead so far.

The organizers of the protest write that their demands to Morelle include that he push for an immediate and permanent ceasefire; delivery of humanitarian aid; release of all Palestinian prisoners, detainees and hostages; end of the occupation; and end of U.S. military aid to Israel.

This report will be updated.