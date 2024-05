ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protesters are back in Wallis Hall at the University of Rochester, the same administrative building where a sit-in was held Wednesday.

The students are calling for the university to divest from Israel as well as calling for a cease-fire.

This comes just one day after a possible agreement with the university to clear the encampment by Monday.

This is a developing story. As we know more, we will update here and on air.