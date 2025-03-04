Protesters demand change outside Rep. Claudia Tenney’s office Monday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y.- A large crowd of protesters gathered outside of Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney’s district office to express frustration with the politician’s representation Monday.

The participants assembled along Rochester Road in Canandaigua, discontent with Tenney’s political alignment with President Donald Trump.

A participant told News10NBC many of the protesters are part of “Indivisible”- a grassroots movement of people opposed to the policies and actions of Elon Musk and the Trump administration.

Some protesters said they’re living on social security and are scared of losing it.

“Look at these people behind us, they’re my age. I think of myself as being a child of the 60s, but wasn’t as informed then,” said protester Michael Fisher. “Here’s my chance to stand up for the next generation.”

He continued, “We do not feel that Donald Trump is acting on the best behalf of the American people.”

As part of federal spending cuts, the Social Security Administration is planning to shed 7,000 employees.

News10NBC has reached out to Tenney’s office for comment and is waiting to hear back.