Protesters gather outside Tesla Showroom in Henrietta amid global ‘Tesla Takedown’ campaign

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – A protest took place outside the Tesla showroom in Henrietta Friday, as Tesla has become a focal point for demonstrations since CEO Elon Musk joined President Donald Trump’s administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

More than 200 protests are planned nationwide Saturday. Organizers are calling it a global “Day of Action” as part of a campaign named “Tesla Takedown.”

“What he’s doing is destroying our country. He’s an unelected official, he’s Trump’s lapdog. America has got to stand up against this fascist regime. There’s so much at stake here,” said protester Windsor Wade.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that this same Tesla service center in Henrietta was vandalized in February. As of March 18, the sheriff’s office had not identified the suspect.

