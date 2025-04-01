Protesters rally at Rochester City Hall after RPD officers assist in Border Patrol arrest

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A protest took place at City Hall Monday following an arrest involving Rochester police officers and Border Patrol agents last Monday. The incident raised concerns among some city council members and local immigration activists.

The arrest, captured on video, showed Rochester police officers surrounding individuals in handcuffs with Border Patrol agents nearby. Protesters argued that the arrest contradicted Rochester’s status as a sanctuary city and called for the firing of all officers involved.

“Children should not have to fear that their families are going to be torn apart because their parents are on their way home from work,” said Cassandra Bocanegra. “They should not have to fear that when they’re coming home from school that mom and dad might not be there.”

Officials said the officers involved in assisting Border Patrol have since undergone re-training on the city’s policy.

