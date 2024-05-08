Protesters ‘rally for Ralah’ at University of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester campus became the center of attention once again as demonstrators gathered for a protest dubbed “Rallying for Rafah.” The demonstration Thursday evening highlighted the activists’ call for the university to take a stand on the conflict in Gaza.

Amid the protest, a significant meeting took place between University of Rochester faculty and students, in part to discuss the demonstrators’ demands. Key among these demands is the call for the university to publicly demand a ceasefire in Gaza. Further, the protesters are urging the institution to academically divest from Israeli institutions, a move they believe would signal strong opposition to the ongoing conflict.

A demonstrator News10NBC spoke with says support for their movement is growing, and they don’t plan on backing down.

“Until these demands are met, which ask for the most basic human rights for our people, we’re going to keep fighting, we’re going to keep pushing, and we’re going to keep pressuring — because it’s the least we can do right now,” protester Omar Darwesh told News10NBC.

News10NBC reached out to the University of Rochester for comments regarding the outcome of the Faculty Senate meeting and the institution’s stance on the protestors’ demands.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.