Protesters rally outside Planned Parenthood in Brighton, calling to defund the organization

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Activists gathered outside Planned Parenthood’s new facility Wednesday at the corner of Westfall Road and South Clinton Avenue to protest and call for the organization to be defunded.

Protesters argued that federal funding for Planned Parenthood should be redirected to other healthcare services.

“We would like to not see it funded at all but would like it not to be funded at all by the public but especially by the government,” said Carrie Perham, the organizer of the event.

Meanwhile, abortion rights supporters rallied outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The protest occurred ahead of arguments in “Kerr v. Planned Parenthood,” a case examining whether South Carolina can prevent Planned Parenthood from participating in Medicaid.

