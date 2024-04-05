Protesters rally outside RG&E offices, call for feasibility study into a public utility

Protesters rally outside RG&E for a study into a public utility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protesters rallied outside of RG&E’s offices in downtown Rochester on Friday evening, calling for a public utility to replace it.

Calls for a public utility got louder after a more than a year-long investigation into billing issues at RG&E.

A feasibility study depends on a vote from Monroe County legislators and the support of Monroe County Executive Adam Bello — but Bello has said he opposes a public utility.

Metro Justice organized the protest, and its director spoke on the main issue the community is having.

“People are tired of still getting overcharged by RG&E with no accountability — and right now, the majority of Democrats in the county Legislature support a study, which means they have a historic opportunity to unite the caucus and actually move forward with the study, listen to the public will instead of disinformation from RG&E,” Mohini Sharma, organizing director with Metro Justice, said.

Local labor and union leaders say a government-controlled utility in Monroe County would risk efficiency, create higher rates and impact union workers.

A vote on a feasibility study into a public utility is expected in the county Legislature as early as next week.