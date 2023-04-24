Protestors clash with supporters of drag queen story hour in Pittsford

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Community members forming a ‘love wall’ in a show of support ahead of drag queen story hour were met by protestors outside of the Pittsford Community Center on Sunday.

Carving a path for parents and kids to safely walk through is just one of the reasons why Pittsford resident Deborah Antoniades showed up.

“I’m also the proud grandmother of a little boy who I’d like to see grow up in a community and a country filled with love, not hate,” Antoniades said.

Antoniades said she is doing her part to part to protect kids in the community.

“Their opinions and their allegations are not based in fact, at best they are exaggerations,” Antoinades said.

But protecting children is the same reason why residents like Mearle MacDonald said they were showing up to oppose the event.

“Go to where they do for adults, and stay away from children, because we have laws in our country against pornography, to protect our children, from sexual encounters with adults,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald argues that drag queens reading stories to children is inherently sexual, and should be banned from community centers across the country.

It should be to shut down completely for children everywhere, MacDonald said.

Kids and parents were crossing paths on Sunday along a road with no end in sight.