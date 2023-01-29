Fallout from horrific police beating of Memphis motorist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – More protests and marches are expected in cities across the U.S. as the country continues to process the graphic and appalling bodycam footage of five Memphis police officers beating motorist Tyre Nichols.

Protests are expected in cities including: Memphis, Boston, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, and many more. Protestors are demanding justice and consequences for the beating that hospitalized and killed Nichols.

All five of the officers charged in Nichols’s death are out of jail on bond. They walked out just hours after being booked on Friday. All five are charged with murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Three of the officers had a $250,000 bond, and the other two were released on a $350,00 bond. All five are set to appear in court on Friday February 17.

The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the special unit whose officers beat to death motorist Tyre Nichols. That unit was called the “Scorpion Unit.” Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said Saturday that she “listened intently” to Nichols’ family, community leaders and uninvolved officers in making the decision. She said the officers currently assigned to the unit “agree unreservedly” with the step.

Two sheriff’s deputies have also been put on leave following the investigation into Tyre Nichol’s death. The deputies are from Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and were on the scene with the five Memphis Police officers.

Two Memphis fire personnel are also on administrative leave. Internal investigations are underway to determine if the deputies or fire personnel violated any department policies.

See the complete videos here.

WARNING: The videos are difficult to watch. They contain disturbing and graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.