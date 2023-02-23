Providers educate community on health and wellness at fair at R-center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A pop-up health and wellness fair was held at the Willie Lightfoot R-Center in Rochester on Wednesday.

There were 40 to 50 service providers on hand with all sorts of information. The goal was to identify gaps in services and bring resources and programs right to city neighborhoods.

“And what this is, is a room where we just get everything- all services together where people who are in need, whether its food, clothes, shelter, mental health, physical health, putting all the resources together in a room to let them know it’s available and letting people take advantage of that help,” said Capt. David Abdoch of the Rochester Fire Department.

You can see more information on the City of Rochester’s Health and Wellness Initiative and take a survey about your health needs here.