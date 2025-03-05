PSL sales soar at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Despite initial sticker shock, sales for Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs) at the new Highmark Stadium have surged. A PSL allows the holder the opportunity to buy season tickets.

In the third quarter of availability, PSL sales jumped by 126 percent, translating to nearly 5,200 PSLs sold.

So far, the Buffalo Bills have sold almost 11,100 PSLs in total. However, more than 47,000 PSLs remain available for purchase.

The price for each seat sold in the third quarter ranged from $5,000 to $50,000.

