Public gives input to tackle opioid crisis in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Finding solutions to the opioid crisis in Rochester was the focus of a public input meeting on Tuesday night at Blessed Sacrament Church on Oxford Street.

This session was the final opportunity for people impacted by opioids to share their ideas and comments. Organizers from MC Collaborative said the input gathered will directly influence Rochester’s approach to addressing the crisis, rather than relying solely on top-down directives from the city.

Andy Carey, co-founder of MC Collaborative, said, “Nothing’s been prescribed on us how to do things. Like we’re literally just learning as we go. Building the plane as we fly it, I guess, and it’s been fantastic.”

Courtney Klee from MC Collaborative added, “And if you live in this community and people are using and you see it, then it does affect you, so we want all voices to be heard.”

This year, the city has over $3 million in state opioid settlement funding.

