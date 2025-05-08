Public Health department confirms case of measles in Ontario County

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Ontario County Public Health has confirmed there was a case of measles back in March in Ontario County.

Public Health says a man living in Ontario County was traveling back from Ontario, Canada and tested positive for the virus. They also say that the man self-quarantined through April.

No other cases have been reported, as they continue to monitor any other cases, according to Public Health.

They are also advising people who are traveling should check their vaccination records to make sure they have the measles and mumps vaccine to date.