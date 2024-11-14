Public hearing set for Thursday on tax breaks for riverside hotel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s your chance to be heard on plans for the $61 million makeover of the Rochester Riverside Hotel.

That hotel on East Main Street has been boarded up since 2020.

On Thursday, the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA) will hold a public hearing about whether to provide tax breaks to the developers. They want to convert the building into a mixed-use property with hotel rooms, apartments, convention space and restaurants.

The meeting is at 10 a.m. Thursday at the COMIDA offices at 50 W. Main St. in downtown Rochester.