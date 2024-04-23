Public meeting for proposed Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad project

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Underground Railroad Consortium of New York State (URCNYS) has announced a significant opportunity for public involvement in shaping a pivotal cultural and historical project, the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad New York Corridor.

This ambitious endeavor aims to create a 500-mile route throughout New York State, highlighting the profound journey Harriet Tubman and many freedom seekers took from New York City to Niagara Falls, across twenty-one counties, and ultimately to Canada.

The URCNYS is currently drafting a Corridor Management Plan for this trail, which seeks to not only commemorate this historical passage but also to potentially drive national and international visitation to the region.

To refine and finalize this draft, the Consortium hosting a public open house on Monday. This event served as a platform for the community to gain insights into the proposed corridor, understand the approval process, and offer critical feedback.

Karen Kuhl, the executive director of Cayuga County Office of Tourism and a member of the consortium, expressed her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “New York State represents a core segment of Harriet Tubman’s life story… We are excited to share that the proposed route includes Rochester and look forward to informing the community about the national and international inbound travel that awaits.”

This initiative not only celebrates a significant part of American history but also integrates local communities into the narrative, encouraging active participation and input from the public. The meeting provided attendees with the opportunity to review materials, discuss the project goals, and communicate their views directly with NYDOT and byway management representatives.

More information here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.