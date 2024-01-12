Public Safety chair calling for investigation, transparency after video of man put out of ambulance

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester city officials are reacting to video showing a man collapsing after being forced out of an AMR ambulance.

It all began with a 911 call for a man struggling to breathe back on Nov. 30.

Video released Thursday shows paramedics asking the man to get out of an ambulance. Minutes later, he collapsed. He died weeks later.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans says he just learned about what happened two days ago from the man’s family — and in a statement released by AMR Thursday evening, officials say they viewed the video of what happened for the first time Wednesday, leaving more questions than answers.

A lot of people are reacting to video from the scene on Seneca Avenue in Rochester from Nov. 30, including Rochester City Councilmember Willie Lightfoot Jr.

“It definitely needs further investigation and accountability from all of the individuals that were at that scene including those who were there that were supposed to render aid,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot says it’s his obligation to take action — on his first day of serving as chairman of the Public Safety Committee — to make sure this never happens again.

“How are the public safety entities being transparent to the community? In this particular situation what is germane to be asked for by the council are 911 transcripts,” he said.

In the video, the man struggles to get his belongings together as one of the AMR EMTs try to tell him why they want him out. Minutes later, you see the man collapse on the ground, then paramedics and police wait two more minutes before helping him.

Lightfoot says what happened is unacceptable and he’s going to address it with City Council, asking for more information and data.

“Accountability and transparency is very important to us — so that’s number one. And number two, everyone deserves to be treated with respect, honor and dignity and so that is something that we constantly uphold. and so we will get as many answers as we can possibly get,” Lightfoot said.

The Rochester Police Accountability Board has been investigating what happened that night. Someone filed a report with the PAB about it. The agency is asking anyone with information to contact PAB at rocpab.org.