Public Service Commission will vote this week on proposed rate increases for RG&E

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The future of energy costs for thousands of people in Rochester hangs on a vote that’s happening this week.

The New York State Public Service Commission is expected to make a decision Thursday on proposed rate increases for RG&E. The utility company has asked the state to sign off on a rate increase of 19% for electric and 20% for gas.

Customers and some politicians have pushed back, citing poor service during storms and customer service issues. News10NBC has reported on billing errors and other customer services issues with RG&E for more than a year.

RG&E says it needs the money to invest in clean energy, its grid infrastructure, and customer service.

See News10NBC’s coverage of RG&E customer service issues: