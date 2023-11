The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s held in locating a missing teen. Tahir McDonald, 15, was last seen leaving his residence on foot in the Pines of Perinton in Fairport. He is approximately 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing all black clothing with black shoes.

Tahir is not believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.