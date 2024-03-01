Pultneyville marking the eclipse as a moment in history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’ve been highlighting a lot of events around Rochester for the eclipse on April 8. But smaller communities are also preparing.

For the hamlet of Pultneyville in Wayne County, it’s not about revenue. It’s about sharing and celebrating history, and the uniqueness of the region.

“We wanted to highlight and showcase our community and our buildings,” said Nanette Hance, President of the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society.

Excitement and anticipation is building up in the small, quaint community. Hance describes the community as small, picturesque, and very New-England like.

“We’re kind of unique in our location,” she said. “We’re located just 25 minutes east of Rochester, and we also are midpoint between Webster and Sodus Point.”

Nance said the eclipse is a perfect opportunity to not only welcome tourists to the area, but teach them about the history of it.

“Well, we have Gates Hall, which was built in 1825, and it’s always been a community gathering place,” said Hance.

Gates Hall, is one piece of the unique history in Pultneyville. It’s on the National Register of Historic Places, and has it’s seen many familiar names, like Frederick Douglass.

Laura Wayland-Smith Hatch is chairman of the hall for the historical society. She said the hall is coming up on it’s 200th anniversary.

“Government, clubs and theatrics started in the building. Hence our small community theater status,” she said. “Boards were put across pews to create a stage.”

Throughout the eclipse weekend of April 5 through 8, the hall will be open for anyone who wants to stop in.

“For the casual in and out, its the perfect venue,” said Wayland-Smith Hatch.

And one might ask, what does the eclipse have to do with history? To which the two say, it has everything to do with it; including the memories we make.

“We’re making history for our grandchildren, we need to make sure we record it, encompass as many pepole as we can, as many stories as we can,” said Wayland-Smith Hatch.

If you’re interested in stopping by Pultneyville during eclipse weekend, you can swing by Gates Hall for a number of events, for free. A $5 dollar donation for support and upkeep is welcome.

On Friday April 5, a welcome event with a basket drawing will take place at the hall at 4:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, the day will start with guest speakers at 9:30 a.m. On Sunday, another chat about eclipses, at 2 p.m. Finally, on Monday the 8, from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. there will be a continuous loop of interviews, relating to the eclipse, on the hall’s big screen.

The hamlet also has a park where folks can bring lawn chairs.

Totality will take place on Monday, April 8, right around 3:20 p.m.

Click here for the historical society’s webpage.