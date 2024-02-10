‘Puppy Bowl’ and dog adoption event mark grand opening of Henrietta doggy day care center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Super Bowl 58 isn’t the only big game happening this weekend.

Local pups are gearing up for their “Puppy Bowl” Saturday along with Lollypop Farm’s dog adoption event. Organizers say the puppies will participate in short play over four quarters — guaranteed cuteness overload.

The event will be held at a new doggy day care, Central Bark Henrietta on Saginaw Drive, as a part of their grand opening. It starts at 11 a.m. Pups will take the field at noon, and the event will run until around 2 p.m.

Attendants are welcome to bring their own dogs to the event, as long as they are leased, socialized, and have proof of vaccinations. Register for the event by clicking here.