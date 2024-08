RUSSIA, N.Y. – A Wall Street Journal reporter and former U.S. Marine have been released from prison in Russia.

Evan Gerschkovich was arrested in 2023 while he was working as a journalist in Russia. Paul Whelan, the former Marine, has been imprisoned on espionage charges in 2018.

Details of the swap remain unknown.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.