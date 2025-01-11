Quadruple murder mystery: Eight years later killers still at large

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The horrific quadruple murder on Leighton Avenue remains unsolved after eight years. On January 10, 2016, four people were found tied up and murdered in the attic of a home, their mouths covered with duct tape. The house was then set on fire.

They say time heals all wounds, but for Mary Royal, the pain is permanent.

Her son is Michael Royal, one of the victims.

“These killers took a piece of my heart,” she said.

Mary expressed her anguish, saying, “I don’t know what could’ve made someone do something that evil.” She added, “It’s always going to be permanent — it’s always going to be there. But at least if someone comes forward and says something.”

Upon returning home eight years ago, Mary discovered a fire in the kitchen and bedroom and immediately called 911. Firefighters found her son Michael, his fiancée Jennifer Leasure, and two others, Lachelle Powell and Michael Adams, in the attic. They were all murdered, along with their dog, Jax.

Mary recalled, “I was in shock,” and added, “It sent shivers up my spine. I would never think anything like that would happen.” She mentioned that Michael was working to become a dental hygienist and she was unaware of any issues with anyone.

Gary Galetta, one of the original investigators, noted, “It’s unusual in and of itself to have a quadruple murder in the city. That factor in itself creates a lot of attention and increases the need to try to find someone responsible. Obviously, using fire to cover up the crime is unique.”

Despite the passage of time, there are still no strong leads or witnesses. Retired investigator John Brennan said, “Well, we don’t know who did it yet. We don’t have anybody in custody. That’s what it comes down to. Whether it was one victim, four victims, or more. They didn’t deserve what they got. This was a terrible crime. Whoever did this went there for a reason.”

Investigators remain determined to solve the case. Brennan emphasized, “We don’t give up.”

“They’re going to pay whoever they are — it’s not over yet. It’s not over until God says it’s over,” Mary Royal said about the killers.

Anyone with information on this quadruple homicide is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

