Qualifying NYS taxpayers may be eligible to file tax returns for free

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Tax Department and the IRS will begin processing income tax returns on Monday. The deadline to file returns and pay any tax owed (or request an extension of time to file) is midnight on April 15, 2024.



The Department urges taxpayers to explore submitting their taxes using Free File software available here. Taxpayers who meet income and other qualifications may be eligible to file both federal and New York State returns with private online tax preparers at no cost through the Tax Department website using Free File.



Free File information is available in multiple languages at the Department’s website.



The Tax Department website also offers income tax filing resources for taxpayers who want to do their own taxes. It explains how to get started, how to check for available tax credits and how to check the status of your refund. It also provides tips for hiring a tax preparer for people who prefer to have someone do their taxes for them.