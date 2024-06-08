Quiet man who never asked for a thing: Neighborhood honors ‘Fernwood Frank’

Community gathers to remember 'Fernwood Frank'

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The community gathered Friday night to remember and honor a homeless man known as “Fernwood Frank.”

Frank was found dead earlier this week near Clifford Avenue and North Goodman Street, where he was always seen.

Those who knew Frank say he was a quiet man who always kept to himself and never asked for a thing.

“He brought me back to my dad — that’s what he meant to me,” said Roxana Marilao, who lives nearby and knew Frank. “My dad was a bus driver, and he told me that everyone has a role in society. The cleaning person in my school is as important as the principal. Without the cleaning person, we have a dirty bathroom. … They’re just different in roles.”

Police do not suspect any foul play in Frank’s death.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.