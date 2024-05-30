‘Quite disturbing’: Newark residents react to news of woman charged with raping child

Newark residents react to news of woman charged with raping child

NEWARK, N.Y. — Neighbors reacted Tuesday night to a Wayne County woman charged with raping a minor.

“That’s crazy,” Nicholas Kouwe said. And “quite disturbing,” Cassie Incarnato added.

They both live in the Village of Newark and can’t believe what 29-year-old Christina Austin is accused of doing.

“That’s insane. Never heard anything of it,” Kouwe said.

He has kids of his own, two girls, and said it’s very concerning hearing this news.

“Wow! A little scary hearing that, a little daunting,” Kouwe said.

Austin is charged with rape of a child under the age of 15 and another count of rape of a child under the age of 17. Investigators tell us the charges involve one victim. Police say the rape happened between February and March of 2023 in the Village of Newark.

Incarnato explains she’s outraged hearing this happened in her own backyard.

“Disturbed — I have kids myself, so that makes me very concerned. I’d be hurting for my child if they came to me and said that,” she said.

Austin is charged with second- and third-degree counts of rape and was released on her own recognizance.

“I am shocked. I am shocked. For Newark. I ain’t heard it before. I ain’t heard it and I’ve been here for a year,” Incarnato said.

Austin’s next court appearance is June 18.

News10NBC reached out to Newark Police Department and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office requesting Austin’s booking photo, but we haven’t received it yet.