R-Centers open on Tuesday as city schools close for bitter cold temperatures

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester City School will be closed on Tuesday due to the bitter cold temperatures and wind chills.

The Mayor says the city will open all its R-Centers on Tuesday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Snacks and dinner will be provided.

The city also reminds people that the risk of fire, carbon monoxide poisoning, and other hazards can increase during frigid weather. The following precautions should be taken to stay safe:

Do not leave pets outside.

Never use stoves or other cooking appliances to stay warm.

Space heaters should be placed on a level surface away from foot traffic, at least three feet from combustible materials. Inspect the cord for fraying, and after plugging it in, periodically feel the cord near the outlet to make sure the plastic is not getting hot. Do not run the space heater cord under a rug or carpeting, and never use an extension cord for a space heater. Keep children and pets away, and turn off the space heater when leaving the area.

Generators should be placed outside to avoid exposure to carbon monoxide.

Limit the amount of time spent outdoors and cover any exposed skin.

Check on elderly family and neighbors.

To report a power interruption, call RG&E at 1-800-743-1701.

R- Center Locations:

Adams R-Center, 85 Adams St., 585-428-7266

Avenue D R-Center, 200 Ave. D, 585-428-7934

Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St., 585-428-7890

Frederick Douglass R-Center, 999 South Ave., 585-428-6015

Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St., 585-428-7149

David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St., 585-428-7149

Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St., 585-428-7860

Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave., 585-428-7476

Willie W Lightfoot R-Center, 271 Flint St., 585-428-7001

Roxie Ann Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St., 585-428-7827

Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave., 585-428-7828

